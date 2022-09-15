Dolly Fredrick, 89, of White River, SD passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Center in Winner, SD.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in White River, SD. Burial will follow at a later date.

“Our Dolly” passed from this earth into the loving arms of Jesus with her family by her side on Sept. 3, 2022 in Winner, SD.

Olivia Shirley Burgess was born to Burton and Bertha (Paulson) Burgess on March 17, 1933, in White River, SD. Our beloved Anna Marie Hullinger told us she held baby Dolly “on the day she was born” and they became lifelong friends. The much older siblings were her primary caregivers as her mother was bed-ridden. It was her sisters that affectionately nick-named her as they “took their little Dolly all over town.”

At first, the family lived in a shack structure near White River, SD. Dolly’s earliest memory was of her sister’s working diligently at sweeping up a dust pile and herself doing a little jig in it! As time went on, her brothers hauled wood from a couple of abandoned homes to build a house for their mother. The home was so lovingly built and cared for that it still stands on the family property to this day. The family kept a variety of animals and little Dolly loved them all. Dolly worked next door on the neighbor’s beautiful garden and kneaded dough in exchange for fresh vegetables. Dolly enjoyed spending time with friends and family on the Krogman Ranch where her father and brothers trained horses and mules. Dolly especially cherished memories made with her Dimond and Fix nieces and nephews, as well as her cousins, the Crumes.

Dolly loved music. Dolly’s favorite singer was her home town friend, Buzzy Yellow Hawk. Dolly was very proud when her grandson received his “Native American Music Award” and stated in the newspaper that he was inspired by his Grandma Dolly’s blasting Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton while she cleaned. One of Dolly’s earliest memories was of hand-cranking a phonograph of Gospel hymns which brought tremendous joy to herself and her mother. Dolly said this was something she had forgotten about until the moment she heard them again in church. She declared, “That’s what I’ve been missing!” Dolly finally quit saying “I’m not good enough” and accepted that her debt was paid in full. She got baptized at the White River Church of the Nazarene with her grandson and a few great grandchildren.

Dolly attended White River School District followed by Onaka School District through the 10th grade. One of her best friends was her fellow classmate Frannie Krogman-Plooster. When not attending to classes, Dolly worked at her sister and brother-in-law’s pool hall and did childcare for them. It was there that she met the love of her life, Leo Howard, a combiner from Ipswich, SD. Her mother gave them permission to wed and they moved to Deadwood, SD. Sadly, Leo died just 13 days into their marriage. Leo’s work at Homestake Mine aided Dolly to purchase her first car.

Dolly met her second husband, Bob Fredrick, while he worked as an area farm and ranch hand. They married in the Lutheran Church of White River, SD. Dolly fondly remembered living on the Mads and Ruth Nielsen farm where she enjoyed raising their first-born son, first born daughter, and twins. The family adored “Grandpa and Grandma Nielsen”. Bertha Burgess and Ruth Nielsen became dear friends whom exchanged salt and pepper shakers. It was here that Dolly met Ruth’s then 7-year-old granddaughter, Karen Buchholz, who would later become a lifelong friend.

Bob and Dolly divorced in 1958. Dolly was able to make ends meet with the help of her family and friends while babysitting, caring for the elderly, and cleaning homes. This work included the home of the former governor, Tom Berry. Dolly went to work with Irene Bartlett, Louise Schmidt, and Erna Hill in the White River school cafeteria. Dolly was delighted to be honored for 37 years of service at a recent school reunion. She became everyone’s “Grandma Dolly” and often would sneak an extra treat to a child as if you were a favorite and then say—”don’t tell the others!” Dolly became friends with the teachers, too, and always looked forward to a visit. During this time, Dolly worked seasonally at the Tee Pee Family Restaurant while continuing to babysit, clean homes, and care for elders whom she considered her dear friends.

Dolly became a foster parent. Dolly loved her kids so much that she often said “I wish I could’ve kept them all!” Dolly also thought it important they keep their other family ties.

In the mid 1970’s, Dolly’s daughter, Judy, and son-in-law, purchased the Gas-n-Git business where Dolly managed the diner and other family and friends worked until the business was sold. Dolly returned to working for the Hullinger family, nearly 50 years, seasonally, at Tee Pee Family Restaurant and 1880 Town.

Dolly married Merle Jordan. Although they later divorced, it is through this union she gained even more wonderful family members.

Dolly was proud to be the White River Tigers number one fan and don her favorite color, purple. If you grew up in White River, Dolly considered you “one of my kids!” Dolly attended every Tiger trip to the State Basketball game to cheer them on! She also cheerfully supported her grandchildren in their arts and sport endeavors.

Dolly loved to remember birthdays with a homemade cake from her dear friend, Erna Hill. At the prompting of her great granddaughter, we celebrated her “89.5” Birthday with an ice cream cake decorated in purple and pink frosting as we sang a couple rounds of “Happy Birthday” for her journey home.

One time she asked her eldest granddaughter to quit worrying so much. She said that trait reminded her so much of her own mother, Bertha. Therefore, Dolly gave her a plaque that belonged to her mother with this poem by Elizabeth Cheney to memorize “Overheard In an Orchard: Said the Robin to the Sparrow, I should really like to know, why these anxious human beings rush about and worry so? Said the Sparrow to the Robin, Friend, I think that it must be, that they have no Heavenly Father such as cares for you and me!” The Bible verse memorized along with this poem is “Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?” Matthew 6:26-27.

Dolly provided childcare for her great-grandchildren up until her health deteriorated. Even then, she continued to insist on doing their laundry as long as they would let her. Dolly lived at her home fairly independently while caring for her precious cat, “Patches,” and many stray kittens thanks to the help of her daughter, Bertha, her dear friend and family member, Karen (Bucccholz) O’Bryan, and her other friends and family members who called or stopped in to see her often.

Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha (Paulson) and Burton Benjamin Burgess; four sisters, Viola (an infant), Mabel Fix, Violetta Rikards, and Florence Dimond, three brothers, Lyle, Owen, and Oliver; three sons: Robert Fredrick, Edmund Moran, and Torry Rattling Leaf.

Dolly is survived by her four daughters, Bertha Hullinger, Judy Moran, June Fredrick, and Blossom Little Shield; two sons, Clair Moran, and James Moreno; and her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she loved all the same.

Anyone that knew Dolly loved her. She was appreciated for her generosity, great sense of humor, and feisty “can do” attitude. The family is very thankful to the Winner Hospital and staff for their loving care of Dolly.

A Celebration of Dolly’s Life will be held at a later date.