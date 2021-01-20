Edward K. Rohla, 76

Edward K. Rohla died on Jan. 7, 2021 at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD. He was 76 years old and passed away due to complications after a 2-month battle with Covid-19.

Ed was born Nov. 1, 1944. He was the youngest of the three children born to Robert and Eleanor Rohla. He was born, grew up, and lived most of his life on the family farm north of Carter, SD. Ed began his elementary education at the Red Hill School and went on to attend Witten High School, lettering in track and field, and graduating in 1963. After graduation, he attended Scottsbluff Junior College for one year. Ed was deeply involved with the family farm for the majority of his life. He worked first with his father, brother and uncles, and later with his nephew, raising hogs, chickens, and cattle, as well as planting and harvesting crops. He was dedicated to the daily chores of the farm, care of the livestock, and the planting seasons. Ed was thankful to be able to share his life, and love of the farm, with his nephew and business partner, Rich Shimek. Ed was a proud member of the Western Fraternal Life Association as well as the Winner United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends and loved having new experiences such as concerts, dancing, and learning the practice of yoga when he was 70 years old. Always happy and optimistic, Ed never met a stranger…he could talk to anyone and got along with everyone!

Although Ed never married, he was devoted to family. He cared for many elderly family members over the years and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Ed is survived by his sister, Eleanor Shimek of Gering, NE; brother, Robert (Nancy) Rohla of Presho, SD; nephews, Rich (Donna) Shimek of Lennox, SD; Jim (Coleen) Shimek of Scottsbluff, NE; nieces, Karol (Galen) Smith of North Platte, NE; Cristy (Ross) Flemmer of Dell Rapids, SD; Jenny (Scott) Choquette of Overland Park, KS, and many other cousins, great nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends, especially his good friend, Kathie Patten-Jundt of Pierre, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eleanor Rohla; his brother-in-law, James D. Shimek, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to the danger of the Covid-19 pandemic Ed did not want an in-person funeral service and instead wished to be cremated, with Mason Funeral Home in Winner SD handling the arrangements.

There will be a private family memorial planned at a later date. Cards can be sent to the family of Ed Rohla, PO Box 614, Lennox SD 57039.