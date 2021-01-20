Ronald Duane Sampson, 84

A Celebration of Life Service for Ronald Duane Sampson, age 84 of Windom, Minn.,will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Windom with Pastor Paul Sajban officiating.

Burial will follow at Memory Garden Cemetery in Windom. A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 29,2021 at 5 -7 p.m. at the LaCanne Family Funeral Home in Windom. The visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

The service will also be livestreamed on the LaCanne Family Funeral Service Facebook Page. Masks are preferred and social distancing will be observed.

Ronald Sampson passed away from lung cancer on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the Sunset Cottage in Worthington, MN.

Condolences can be sent online to: www.lacannefuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the LaCanne Family Funeral Service in Windom.