Dancers take 5th

South Dakota Public Broadcasting Photo

Winner competitive dance hip hop team placed third at the state tournament in Watertown. The state meet was on Friday, Oct. 21.

Winner competitive dance team placed third in hip hop and tied for 4th in pom at the state cheer/dance meet in Watertown on Friday. Overall, Winner took 5th place in dance.

“This was the best scores of the year,” said coach Sarah

Taggart.

“The girls danced their hearts out. We are going to miss our five seniors and their leadership, talent,” said Taggart.

Kendyl Bachmann and Josey Kludt were named to the all-tournament team.

Leah Wiechelman, Amanda Blare, Josey Kludt and Kendyl Bachmann were named all-academic.