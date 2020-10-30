Cowgirls improve record

Colome volleyball team improved its record to 11-4 with a victory over Jones County on Oct. 20.Colome won in three sets—25-12, 25-19, 25-9.

Makayla Shippy scored 19 points with 9 aces. Saydee Heath had 15 points and Katie Welker, 5 points and one ace. Kill leaders were Hoffine, 8; Elizabeth Yeaman, 7; Libbie Petersek, Saydee Heath and Welker, 4 each.Baylie Hoffine was the leader in digs with 15 followed by Ashlyn Hoffine, 11 and Libbie Petersek, 12. Heath had 2 blocks and Yeaman, 1.Shippy had 18 assists and Heath, 2.