WHS dance team wins state runner-up

The Winner High School dance team put on their best performance and ended up state champs in two categories.

The state meet was held last Friday in Rapid City.

The girls were state champs in hip hop and kick and overall received the state runner-up honor.

A big accomplishment for Winner girls and first time coach Sarah Taggert.

The coach explained the girls turned in two solid preformances. “they handled the pressure and preformed their hearts out,” said Taggert.

The girls successfully defended the hip hop title from 2019. They won the kick category and their combined scores were good enough to win the overall state runner-up.

Kendyl Bachmann was named to the all state dance team.

“I’ve been so proud of these girls all season and to end the year preforming our very best was more than a coach could hope for,” said Taggert.