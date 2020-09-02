Cowboys fall in close game

Julie Rohde photo

Brayden Seegers, right and Casey Assman of the Colome Cowboys take down a Tripp/

Delmont/Armour/ACDC player in Friday’s game.

Colome football team lost a close game to Tripp-Delmont-Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Friday night in Colome.

The Cowboys were defeated 26-20 after making a comeback in the fourth quarter.

The game was tied 14-14 at the half.

Colome opened the scoring on a one yard run by Michael Supik. Tripp/Delmont came back and scored plus making their two point conversion to give them an 8-6 lead. With 8:46 left in the second quarter, Tripp/Delmont scored to take a 14-6 lead. However Colome’s Riley Shippy returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 14-14.

In the third quarter, Tripp/Delmont scored 12 points and held Colome scoreless.

The Cowboys scored its final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 27 yard run by Shippy.

The Cowboys had 211 yards of total offense and were lead by Bertram with 84 yards. Shippy had 80 yards and Michael Supik, 45 yards.

The Cowboys 11 first downs.Leading the Colome defense was Sully Shippy with 13 tackles. Shippy and Bertram had 10 tackles each. Supik had 8 tackles and Brayden Seegers 7.

The next action for Colome will be Friday night at Platte.