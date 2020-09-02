Labor Day celebration planned for Winner

Carnival, parade, demolition derby, bull riding, car show, donkey soccer, pop up vendors are just some of the many events planned for the big Labor Day weekend in Winner.

Mac’s Carnival and Attractions will be on Main Street four days. The carnival will feature 10 rides which will be spaced out in a social distance manner.

In addition to the rides, there will also be carnival attractions and games for people to enjoy.

Advanced tickets for the carnival are on sale at the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce office, city of Winner office, True Value, Hidden Gems, Winner Food Center and BankWest.

The last day to buy advanced tickets is Sept. 3.