There are 11 active cases and one new death in Tripp County due to COVID-19.

The total deaths in the county is now at 17.

There are no new cases in Tripp County as of Monday, March 29.

The total confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic started is 616.

Statewide, there were 74 new cases on March 29. The new probable cases is 18 and the active cases are 2,393.

In South Dakota, 113,010 persons have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 91 persons hospitalized.

The deaths in South Dakota is at 1,933.

According to the department of health, 392,186 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Out of all the people who received the vaccine, 157,124 have completed their respective series of dosages.