County Commissioners December 29 meeting

By Dan Bechtold/ Editor

A county project to add culverts on 318th Ave. has been stopped and a more study will be done. At the Dec. 29 meeting of the Tripp County Commissioners a motion was approved to stop the current project to allow more time for further study. There is a concern during heavy rains of water going over the road and then flooding farm yards. Mike Pravecek explained the water comes within a foot of his home. There were eight people who live in this area at the meeting.

Scott Schweitzer of Brosz Engineering, Pierre, explained the hydrology study that was done in 2017. He explained the work order was just to look at two locations on 318th Ave. He did not look at property down stream .The goal of the project was to make the road travel safe. Persons attending the meeting asked that a study be done down stream.

In other business, the commissioners set salaries for 2021. The salary of commissioners will remain the same at $9,500 per year.

The salary of Roger Sund, highway superintendent, went from $47,528 to $50,028 per year. The salary of register of deeds Louise Flisram remains the same at $44,450 per year. The salary of treasurer Candy Biggins will start at $40,109.The salary of auditor Barb DeSersa will remain the same at $43,930.

The salary of director of equalization Janiece Weber will remain at $38,000 a year. The salary of IT specialist Melanie Levi will go from $48,110 to $48,630 per year. Salary of sheriff Shawn Pettit will go from $45,926 to $48,000 per year. The salary of ambulance directors Kathie Cole will remain at $47,2195 and Sissy Orel at $44,200 per year.

The salary of state’s attorney Zach Pahlke will start at $69,670 per year. Todd Stiehl, deputy sheriff, will go from $19.50 to $20 per hour. Dan McMurtrey, deputy sheriff, will go from $16 to $16.50 per hour. Jon Burdette, dispatcher, will remain at $13.75 per hour and his salary as emergency manager will go from $8,760 to $9,277 per year.

Marty Zeigler, custodian, will go from $31,200 to $33,500 per year.

The salaries of deputies and secretaries will increase or remain the same as follows: Heather Schroeder, $14.10 to $15.76 per hour; Marcia Haukaas remains at $11.85 per hour; Holly Lillebo from $14.35 to $15.75 per hour; Makaleigh Nilson remains at $15 per hour; Kristin Assman, from $15.10 to $15.70 per hour Debbie Steinke from $15 to$15.25 per hour Tracy Swanson from $18 to$18.25 per hour (no health insurance); LaVonne Brickman remains at $15 per hour (part-time). Bev Vaughn, ambulance billing, remains at $16 per hour; Bev Vaughn, welfare director, will start at $10,000 per year. Don Vogt, recycling manager, remains at $18,470 per year. Joan Vogt, recycling employee will remain at $11.75 per hour and Ron Long Crow, recycling employee, will remain at $10.50 per hour.

The salaries of full time employees at the library will include: Misti Burns, librarian, from $32,500 to $33,250; Edith Brooks remains at $15.25 per hour; Val Padmore remains at $11.25 per hour (part time) Milton Douglas, veteran service officer, will remain at $16 per hour. Connie Christensen, highway department secretary, will go from $17 to $18.50 per hour. The salaries of highway construction employees will remain at $21 per hour. This includes Gerald Tyburec, Milo Ptacek, Andrew Connelly, Kevin Osborne, Jay Supik, Scott Bolie and David Witt.

Part-time ambulance attendants will remain for a trip under 100 miles, $100 per trip; 450 miles $250 per trip; ambulance attendants over 450 miles, $350 per trip. EMT above B will increase from $114 per day to $126 per day, EMT-B will increase from $108 per day to $120 per day. Coroner Dr. Rick Wagner will remain at $58 per call.

In other business, a raise was approved for on call EMTs. The raise will be 50 cents an hour. Ambulance directors Kathie Cole and Sissy Orel requested the raise. They noted the important work that is being done by EMTs. Cole said she and Orel cannot do their work without the EMT volunteers. There are two EMTs on call 24/7. Approval was given to purchase an AED for the fairgrounds.

The commissioners approved the purchase of a cell phone for the extension office.

End of the year money transfers were approved. There were both cash transfers and contingency fund transfers.

Alvin Pahlke has served as state’s attorney for 12 years and his last day in this position was Dec. 31. Taking over as state’s attorney will be Zach Pahlke. Zach Pahlke was unopposed in this year’s election.

The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12.