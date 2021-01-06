City Council January 4th meeting

By Dan Bechtold /Editor

Several ordinances received final approval at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Winner City Council. In total, there were 11 ordinances that received the approval of the council.

This was the council’s first meeting of the new year.

The ordinances that were approved include:

•Ord 980—Amends the administrative citations provision by adding alternate off street parking surfaces and premises identification for enforcement.

•Ord 981—Amends the code of ordinances regarding abandoned and inoperable vehicles. If a vehicle is not screened from public view it should be properly covered, a common tarp will not be acceptable.

•Ord 982—deals with nuisance weeds and grass

• Ord 983—Provides for enforcement of premises identification requirements. All addresses are required to have a number. Persons who violate this will be notified by the code enforcement officer and the person has 20 days to make the correction.

•Ord 984—Adds to the list of items that are property maintenance violations. Councilman Justin Schuyler voted no and Councilmember Val Sherman was not at the meeting. The rest of the council approved the ordinance.

•Ord 985—Amends the time for compliance of property maintenance violations. Violations will have six months to comply.

•Ord 986—Amends the ordinance for off street parking surfaces.

•Ord 987—Amends the code of ordinances to set the penalty for violations. The penalty will be $500 or up to 30 days in jail

•Ord 988—Amends certain requirements for vacant commercial structures

•Ord 989—This is a supplemental appropriation ordinance

•Ord 990—This is a supplemental budget ordinance for the halfway house fun.

Reports were presented by city administrators.

Public safety commissioner Justin Day reported there were 134 inmates in jail as of Monday. The average inmate count for December was 120 and the yearly average was 105.There are 30 participants on the 24/7 program.

The communication center had 1,900 incidents entered into the CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) for the month of December.

The 911 calls totaled 780.Mike Brown, code enforcement officer, presented a monthly and a year end report.

For December, there were three building permits issued and 11 code violations.

In the yearly report, Brown said the planning and zoning/building department issued 68 building permits in 2020. The value of permitted work in 2020 was $1,067,610. This includes $597,910 for residential permits and $487,700 for commercial permits. Brown said during 2020 there were 508 violations of municipal codes.

The Spruce Up program had four structures taken down last year. Finance officer Chandra Weidner presented a report on the money that has been submitted which will receive CARES funding due to COVID-19. She also told the council the city sales tax is up 1.17 percent from a year ago.

Troy Kruger, public works director, presented a report on work various crews have been doing. In the consent agenda, the council approved a pubic records request policy.

Requests for public records are to be made through the finance office. The policy sets the price for copying documents and the charge if staff time to gather the documents takes more than an hour.

The Winner Advocate was designated as the official newspaper for the city of Winner. Named as official bank depositories for the city of Winner are Wells Fargo, First Fidelity and BankWest.

The active fire department roster was listed in the minutes for workmen’s comp compliance.

Approval was given to January fuel bids: No. 2 diesel, CHS, $1.85 per gallon; No. 1 diesel, CHS, $1.99 per gallon; 87 Oct (10 percent), CHS, $1.87 a gallon; regular unleaded, CHS, $2.00 a gallon; propane, CHS, $1.05 per gallon.

Approval was given to substantial completion of Phase 3 of the jail addition project.

A contract was approved for Puetz Design and Build, Mitchell, for a project in the new jail. The project will be done by the end of January.