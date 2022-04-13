Colome students honored for writing

Allie Spellman, a student at Colome High School, has received two recognitions for her writing.

Her piece “Education” was selected as an honorable mention for the Jerome Norgren poetry contest in the high school division. She has been invited to read her work at the Norgren and Witherington Celebration Reading in May on the SDSU campus in Brookings.

Her work will also be printed in “Winning Writing” (A compilation of selected works).

Spellman, a freshman, was also selected by the National Folklife Network (NFN) for the emerging writer residency.

The NFN is a network of artists, culture bearers and folklorists who strengthen our communities through nurturing folk and traditional arts.

Spellman’s work will be featured by the National Endowment for the Arts on the National Folklife Network website.