Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Returning letterwinners on the Winner Area girls golf team are in front Gracie Root, Rylee Root. In back from left are Cici Watson, Tessa Mann and Devan Dougherty. Not pictured is Kelbie Meiners.

Golfers get ready to open season

Winner Area girls golf team will open the season April 14 when they travel to Mobridge.

There are 16 girls on the team with six returning letterwinners.

The returning girls who lettered are Rylee Root, Gracie Root, Kelbi Meiners, CiCi Watson, Tessa Mann and Devan Dougherty.

The only senior who graduated last year was Brennan Bachmann so this year’s team will have a lot of experience. Added to that will be some younger players who will help out the team.

There are two seniors—Emma Jorgensen and Marissa Meiners.

Coaching the team are Jim Halverson, who is the head coach and Elizabeth Jankauskas.

The girls have been practicing inside at the Winner Community Center due to the cold and very windy conditions. The girls are hoping the wind will die down and they can get on the course at Winner Country Club before making the long trip to Mobridge.

Last year the girls won the region tournament and placed third at the state meet. Rylee Root was the top placer at state as she took 11th.

This year the regional is in Mitchell and the state meet is at Bakker Crossing, just south of Sioux Falls.

The girls are looking for a good season and will enjoy the chance to be outside.

The golf schedule includes:

April 14—at Mobridge

April 22—at Mitchell

April 29—JV golf at Winner

May 6—at Stanley County

May 10—at Burke

May 13—at Winner

May 23—Pre-regional in Mitchell

May 26—Regional in Mitchell

June 6-7—State meet at Bakker Crossing