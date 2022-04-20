Golfers get ready to open season
Winner Area girls golf team will open the season April 14 when they travel to Mobridge.
There are 16 girls on the team with six returning letterwinners.
The returning girls who lettered are Rylee Root, Gracie Root, Kelbi Meiners, CiCi Watson, Tessa Mann and Devan Dougherty.
The only senior who graduated last year was Brennan Bachmann so this year’s team will have a lot of experience. Added to that will be some younger players who will help out the team.
There are two seniors—Emma Jorgensen and Marissa Meiners.
Coaching the team are Jim Halverson, who is the head coach and Elizabeth Jankauskas.
The girls have been practicing inside at the Winner Community Center due to the cold and very windy conditions. The girls are hoping the wind will die down and they can get on the course at Winner Country Club before making the long trip to Mobridge.
Last year the girls won the region tournament and placed third at the state meet. Rylee Root was the top placer at state as she took 11th.
This year the regional is in Mitchell and the state meet is at Bakker Crossing, just south of Sioux Falls.
The girls are looking for a good season and will enjoy the chance to be outside.
The golf schedule includes:
April 14—at Mobridge
April 22—at Mitchell
April 29—JV golf at Winner
May 6—at Stanley County
May 10—at Burke
May 13—at Winner
May 23—Pre-regional in Mitchell
May 26—Regional in Mitchell
June 6-7—State meet at Bakker Crossing