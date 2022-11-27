Claude Edward Harrison, 81

Claude Edward Harrison was born Sept. 29, 1941, at Burke, SD to Harold & Ellen (Bailey) Harrison. He was the oldest child and later joined by Doug, Bob, Jack, Mike and Dirk.

A private family share time was held on Sunday, Nov. 20.

He graduated from Burke High School in 1959. Shortly after, he married Anita McKenzie. To this union, three daughters were born, Robin, Cheryl and Natalie. Claude and Anita lived on the ranch with his grandparents, Ed and Merle Bailey. It was on the ranch that Claude developed his love of horses with his favorite being Black Jack. He also hired out for Chuck Baker as a hay-grinder. Claude and Anita later divorced.

Claude married Donna (Schweigert) Taylor and to this union, one son, Daniel was born. Donna’s children, Nicole and Heath also joined their family. Claude and Donna later divorced.

Claude was a jack of all trades. He was in partnership with David and Merlin Jacobsen and founded H&J Sales. They sold Vermeer hay equipment. Claude dispatched trucks for Kerner Trucking and also owned his own truck. Later, he started a construction business with his brother, Bob. This later became a tree-trimming business. This business was multi-generational as both Cheryl and her daughter, Bailey worked with him.

He was a 30+ year member of AA and very proud of his sobriety. He helped many on their journey to sobriety.

Claude was very proud of his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He was also an avid supporter of the Gregory Gorilla football team and attended many games with his good friend, Bonnie Johnson.

Claude passed away on Nov. 11, 2022 at the Sanford Chamberlain Care Center at the age of 81.

Claude is preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, Julius Bartling, his daughter, Robin, son-in-law, Sam Hoffart and brothers, Dirk, Jack and Doug.

He is survived by his children: Cheryl Hoffart (Maurie Schlaht), Natalie Ketelhut (Jim), Daniel Harrison(Tracy), Nicole Wilson and Heath Taylor; grandchildren: Tyler Hoffart (Marah), Bailey Veskrna (Michael), Ben Hoffart, Laurel Ketelhut (Kasey), Sage Harrison, Ava Wilson, Jax Wilson, Brittney Ohlmann, Courtney Davenport and Aubree Opp; siblings: Bob Harrison (Gail), Mike Bartling (Linda), Blane Bartling (Terri) and Colleen Springer (Marshall); and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.