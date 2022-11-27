David Michael Turgeon, 71

David Michael Turgeon, age 71 of Hamill, SD passed away while hunting at Flattop on Nov. 16, 2022.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be held at a later date.

David was born on Aug. 18, 1951 to Clair and Shirley (McKenzie) Turgeon. Dave attended school in Burke, SD and graduated from BHS in 1969. David loved to hunt and fish. As a child he would be found with a BB gun in his hand or a fishing pole. David also played football, basketball, and baseball if he was not hunting, fishing, or working. The summer before college, he worked at Homestake Mine. While attending Southern State University he was drafted into the Army. He was enlisted July of 1971 and honorably discharged December of 1972. He was deployed to Korea as a security guard in the DMZ for the United Nations. Dave received the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service in the performance of his duties as Squad Leader and won Expert Marksmanship as well.

David met Kathy Beranek in 1973 in Burke, SD. They were married Aug. 18, 1974 on David’s Birthday. They had two daughters, Stacy his hunting buddy, and Jamie the baby of the family. He has two granddaughters, Samantha Rae, who is in college, and Jaymes Lou Jean, who is in high school. Papa Dave (as the girls called him) hardly ever missed one of their events. Track meets, cross country, dance, concerts, and basketball are just a few of the events he would attend. If he was not attending one of their activities, he might be in the shed making or fixing something for any one of his girls or working in his garden. They love their papa so much.

David worked for 45 years in telecommunications, retiring from Golden West Communications Dec. 31, 2018. He was proud member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. He died doing what he loved, hunting. He was one with the land, living with it, always giving back and taking care of it for his family’s future.

David is survived by his wife Kathy, daughters Stacy Turgeon and Jamie Turgeon, granddaughters Samantha Peppel and Jaymes LouJean Drake, siblings Sandra (Alan) Hubbard, Rick (Jo) Turgeon, Carol Turgeon, Nancy Turgeon, Ed (Teri) Turgeon, Doug (Leah) Turgeon, Larry (Kim) Turgeon, mother-in-law Lou Jean Beranek and 14 nieces/nephews.

David is preceded in his death by his parents Clair & Shirley Turgeon, brother Kevin, Niece Rebecca Hubbard, one nephew Alex Turgeon, and father-in-law James Beranek.