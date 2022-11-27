Cheryl Doescher, 66 of Sioux Falls, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at the Heritage Funeral Home, 57th and MN, Sioux Falls with visitation an hour prior to services. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home. www.hofmeisterjones.com

Cheryl Anne Doescher was born on May 24, 1956 at Oakland, NE to Richard and Magdalene (Heinecke) Doescher. As a child her family moved to the Winner, SD area where she graduated from Winner High School in 1974. After high school she attended Nettleton College and received a degree in fashion management. Over the years she worked at several retail stores in Sioux Falls having started at Younkers in 1992 and remained with them for 28 years, she was the store manager until their closing in 2018. She was currently employed as a teller at Premier Bank.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Jennifer Doescher and Devin Blocker of Watertown, SD; her grandchildren Zoey and Ashtin; and brothers and sisters, Randy (Linda) Doescher, Phoenix, AZ, Ronda (Harland) Hanson, O’Neil, NE, Judy (Jack) Arthur, Winner, SD, Tom Doescher, DesMoines, IA and Chris (Lisa) Doescher, Tea, SD; and 17 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Rick, and a sister Rose and her husband Joe.