Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Mardi Pederson serves up some food at the pit row BBQ on Saturday.

BS BBQ Rebels was the overall grand prize winner in the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce BBQ pit row on Saturday.

The results include:

Ribs—1. Checkered BBQ, 2. Guys and Grills, 3. BS BBQ Rebels

Pork Butt—1. Guys and Grills, 2. Packin Heat, 3. BS BBQ Rebels

Brisket—1. Roll N Smoke, 2. Porkwana BBQ, 3. BS BBQ Rebels

Side dish—Roll N Smoke

There was a kids contest. The winner of the 6 to 9 year old division was Braxton Olson and 10 to 15 was Owen Paul.