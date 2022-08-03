Bernard (Barney) Ross, 86, of rural Millboro, SD passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Center in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Ascension Chapel Cemetery in Millboro, SD.

Bernard Ross was born on Aug. 12, 1935 at home in Todd County to William & Irene Ross. He was the youngest of 11 children. Bernard attended St. Francis Indian Mission School in South Dakota through the 9th grade. He served in the Navy from Jan. 28, 1955 – Sept. 18, 1957. He was stationed in Newfoundland.

He married Shirley Bauch on Aug. 15th, 1960. Together they raised 3 sons, 3 adopted boys, and several foster kids. Barney enjoyed visits from his grandchildren, watching old westerns, and doing braiding’s and leatherwork.

Survivors include Wes Ross family; Shane and Kathy Ross family from Winner, SD; Travis Ross and 2 adopted boys, 9 grandchildren, and 15 great grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, wife Shirley Ross, 7 brothers, 3 sisters, 1 granddaughter, and an adopted son.