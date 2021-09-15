Bavily Gerrit Foote Jr., 50, of Winner, SD passed away Sept. 3, 2021 at the Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls, SD due to complications of Covid/Pneumonia.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Calvary Episcopal Cemetery in Okreek, SD. Wake services were held on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 and Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD.

Bavily Jr. was born at the Pine Ridge IHS Hospital on Aug. 19, 1971 to Bavily “Gerrit” Foote Sr and Darlene (Andrews) Foote.

He went to live with his paternal grandparents Anastacia and Fred Reed where he attended Winner Elementary and later went to school in White River and Todd County High School. Where he met Justina Thin Elk and to that union Rowdy Thin Elk was born. He later moved to Tulsa Okla., in 1992 where he met and later married April Bailey, and to this union three children were born and he raised a step daughter.

Bavily Jr. loved spending his time with family and friends but, his enjoyment was truck driving. He drove truck for JCC trucking in Joplin, Mo. He later moved home to South Dakota where he drove for Kerner Trucking, Tripp County Highway Department and Engel Trucking. Bavily Jr. made a lot of friends and everyone who knew Jr. well he was always smiling and joked around with everyone. He was always willing to help a person out, even when he didn’t have much to give. Bavily Jr. will be missed by many.

Bavily Jr. is survived by his children: Rowdy Thin Elk, Rosebud, SD; Cammy (Jeff) Taylor, Joplin, Missouri; Cameron (Britnee) Bailey, Joplin, Missouri; Dante Foote, Joplin, Missouri; Serenity Foote, Joplin, Missouri. Grandchildren: Zane, Amaya, Braylynn, Kenai, Amilia, Michael, Delsa, & Remy. Siblings: Michelle Kramer, Rosebud, SD; Rachel Andrews, Winner, SD; Aaron Foote, Mission, SD; Stella Iron Heart, Mitchell, SD; Renee Foote, Pierre, SD; Nathan (Angie) Foote Sr., Sioux Falls, SD; Beau Foote Sr., Springfield, SD; Nicole Foote, Pierre, SD; Ivan (Samantha) Foote Sr., Ideal, SD; Jordan Foote, Madison, SD; Chelsea Foote, Ideal, SD.

He is preceded in death by his mother Darlene; his paternal grandparents William Foote, Anastacia and Fred Reed; maternal grandparents Ronald A Andrews and Lucinda Medicine Eagle. His stepmother Tammy Foote; A niece Sarah Andrews; brother-in-law Neal Kramer Sr.; and a grandson Ray Don Hairy Bird.