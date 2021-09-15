Vet’s Hall carnival is Sept. 18

The Vet’s Hall carnival in Colome will be held on Sept. 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be a free will meal beginning at 5:30 p.m.

There will be games for all ages. Many of the carnival games will be a throwback to the Armistice Carnival that was held as an annual event in the basement of the Vet’s Hal several years ago.

Games for youth will include ring toss, football toss, dime throw, duck pond, fish pond, cake walk and this year there is the return of the Country Store which will include homemade items.

All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the Vet’s Hall.

Persons are invited to come and support this event and enjoy the evening.