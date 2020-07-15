Barb Williamson, 61



A celebration of life for Barbara Williamson, 61, formerly of Winner, will be held July 18 at 11 a.m. at the Gregory City park. The family asks that persons bring a lawn chair and a memory to share and that persons practice social distancing and wear a mask. A private burial will take place at a later date.



Barbara L. Williamson was born June 21, 1958, to Ralph and Mildred (Yeigh) Williamson in Los Angeles, CA. Barbara grew up with seven siblings: Ellen, Marjorie, David, Ralph, Teresa, Ron, and Chris. She lived in California, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

In 1974 Barbara was blessed with a son, Kevin Scott, but times were tough and she made the hard decision to adopt him out for a better life.

In 1977 Barbara met Don Soesbe and they were married. To this union three daughters were born: Dawn, Jennifer, and Erin. In the spring of 1987 they decided to go on different life paths.

In the fall of 1987, when Don married Sandy, Barb gained another daughter Yvonne. Barb also gained in Sandy, another trusted caregiver to her children.

In the years to come Barbara took care of numerous people and was a voice and an ear for many. She loved riding the Harley, doing embroidery, crocheting and cross stitch, and working puzzles and cross words.

Barbara worked as a barmaid/bartender in Wyoming. After moving back to SD she fought and won her battle against breast cancer. During her fight she continued to work at McDonald’s in Winner.

She spent the last of her working years at the Elder Inn in Winner where she was very attached to the residents and her coworkers.

In March of 2015 she was blessed with her son Kevin reaching out to her and completing her family. And her family grew with the addition of her daughter-in-law and two more granddaughters.

Her grandchildren now numbered eleven granddaughters and four grandsons.

Barbara moved to Yankton in 2019 where she lived out the rest of her life anxiously awaiting her first great granddaughter, Emma Rose, who made her appearance on April 7.

Barbara passed away on April 5, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD, at the age of 61.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her children Kevin Hansen of Topeka, KS, Dawn (Bill) Atkins of Yankton, Jennifer Marks of Buxton, ND, Erin Soesbe of Gregory, and Yvonne Grewell of Rapid City; fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild; and siblings Ellen Hoffman, Marjorie Perkins, David Williamson, Ralph Williamson, Teresa Duley, Ronald Williamson, and Chrystal Hammon.