Lester Emery, 88



Lester “Tiny” Wayne Emery, 88, of Mission, SD passed away on Saturday, June, 20, 2020 at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs, SD.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the White River Cemetery in White River, SD. A memorial service will be held after the graveside service at the Catholic Hall in White River.

Lester “Tiny” Wayne Emery was born March 12, 1932 at Rosebud, SD. His parents are Clarence and Nellie (Young) Emery. Tiny was one of six children. The family lived on Ironwood Creek, near Parmelee. Clarence moved the family to Parmelee to be close to school and later to Mission for high school. Tiny left school after 8th grade to help with ranch work.

In 1951 Tiny enlisted in the Army, after basic training he was shipped to Alaska to help build Fort Richardson. After a three hitch Tiny was honorably discharged at Fort Carson, Colo.

Tiny married Laurene Markus in 1954 at Winner, SD. They have two sons Robert and Rockey, both born at Rosebud. When Tiny was building the ranch, he worked at the Rosebud boarding school’s farm/ranch. Tiny and Laurene lived in the school’s housing.

In 1958, Tiny joined the Navy. His first station was Norfolk, Virginia. Tiny rode destroyers his entire Navy career. His stations were: Newport, Rhode Island; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; back to Newport; Naval Reserve Center in Duluth, Minn., as an instructor; and Bayonne, New Jersey.

In 1970 Gunners mate Tiny Emery was selected Cruiser-Destroyer of the Atlantic Fleet- Sailor of the Year. Tiny was selected due to the performance of his duties as the Gun Boss aboard the U.S.S. Davis during their tour in Vietnam. August 1975 Tiny retired from the Navy.

Tiny and Laurene returned to the ranch and have been there ever since. Tiny passed away on June 20, 2020 at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Lester (Tiny) is survived by wife Laurene, son Bob (Paulette) Emery, son Rockey (Kathy) Emery, granddaughter Casey Emery Krogman, grandson Lance Emery, 6 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Delphine Tech of Witchta Falls, TX, Fern Benner of Williamsport, Penn.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Nellie Emery, brother Clarence Jr. Emery, sister’s Audrey Cordry, Eltine Krebs.