Winner School District receives award

The Winner School District was selected forthe 2020 Ron Noren award at the Jorgensen Land and Cattle event held on Oct. 2. Each year the Form-A-Feed outstanding cattleman award winners select a person or organization from their community who they would like to ‘pay it forward’ to with this monetary award. This year Jorgensen Land and Cattle chose the Winner School District.

The money will be used to help the school district fund the cost of cleaning supplies and equipment they may need to help students and staff stay healthy during COVID-19.

The Ron Noren award is not only a monetary award designed to give back to the community but it is also an award to honor the memory of the late Ron Noren, a former Form-A-Feed employee who lost his life to cancer in 2013