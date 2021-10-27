Western Junior

Earlier this month 21 Tripp County 4-H members attended the 84th Annual Western Jr Livestock Show in Rapid City. Those attending were: Coy Assman, Ryann Assman, Avery Antelope, Evan Littau, Allie Littau, Kylee VanZandanbergen, Amanda Blare, Austin Blare, Jed Blare, Kade Fenenga, Brindy Bolander, Roper Moore, Abe Kaiser, Ash Kaiser, Madison Graber, Lena DeMers, Maggie DeMers, Jesse Larson, Rylee Schroeder, Rustin Schroeder and Bailey Fairbanks.

They brought home 48 purple ribbons in the cattle shows, 5 blue ribbons in the goat shows, along with the following:

Maggie DeMers – Reserve Champion Charolais Steer

Lena DeMers – Reserve Champion Foundation Simental Bull

Rustin Schroeder – Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Feeder Steer, Recipient of the Marlow Jurisch Memorial Beef Award.

Rylee Schroeder – Overall Grand Champion Futurity Beef, Grand Champion Futurity Carcass, Reserve Champion Red Angus Feeder Steer.

Kade Fenenga – 5th Overall Beginner Showmanship, Grand Champion Shorthorn Bull, Grand Champion Shorthorn Market Heifer,

Evan Littau – Grand Champion Angus Market Heifer

Kylee VanZandenbergen – Grand Champion Main Bull

Jesse Larson – Reserve Champion Charolais Jr Bull, Reserve Champion Charolais Composite Market Heifer

Madison Graber – Reserve Champion Simmental Bull

Avery Antelope – 4th Overall Beginner Showmanship

Ryann Assman – Reserve Champion English Cross Steer

Coy Assman – Grand Champion English Cross Steer

Pen of 3 Breeding Beef – Tripp County 5th Place (Rylee, Jesse, Roper, Abe & Rustin)

Pen of 3 Feeder Calves – Tripp County 5th Place (Jesse, Maggie, Brindy, Evan, Kade)

Beginning Livestock Judging Team – Tripp County 1st Place

Junior Livestock Judging Team – Tripp County 3rd Place

Herdsmanship – Tripp County 2nd Place