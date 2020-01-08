Warriors split games

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Evan Farner makes his way around Bon Homme defenders in a home basketball game on Friday. On the right is Jacob Clay.

By Colton Hall

Staff Writer

The Winner Warriors basketball team rebounded from its first loss of the season to win 62-24 at home against Bon Homme on Friday, Jan. 3.

The Warriors got out to a healthy 21-10 at the end of the first. Winner then allowed only a single point in the second quarter while also scoring 17.

Winner allowed a total of 13 points throughout the rest of the game.

Brady Fritz led the way for the Warriors with 25 points. Phillip Jorgensen scored nine, and Fred Whiting chipped in 8. Fritz led the way with four rebounds while Jorgensen and Whiting each grabbed three.

“We came out with a lot of energy and took care of business,” head coach Brett Gardner said. “Our press really caused some problems for them, and we were able to convert. All 15 student athletes got in the game.”

Box

Winner 62

Bon Homme 24

SESD at Winner

Winner;21;17;20;4 — 62

Bon Homme;10;1;8;5 — 24

WINNER (3-1): Brady Fritz 25, Phillip Jorgensen 9, Fred Whiting 8, Joren Bruun 7, Kameron Meiners 3, Ethan Vesely 2, Elijah Peterson 2, Oscar Pravecek 2, Blake Volmer 2. Totals 27-47 2-2 62.

Bon Homme (2-1): Nate Scieszinski 6, Carter Uecker 6, Nate Hall 5, Riley Rothschadl 3, Jaxson Schonebaum 2, Karsten Kozak 2. Totals 8-35 7-13 24.

3-pt FG — WIN 6 (Fritz 3, Jorgensen 1, Bruun 1, Meiners 1); BON 1 (Rothschadl 1). Fouls — WIN 13; BON 4. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — WIN 25 (Fritz 4); BON 15 (Scieszinski 4). Assists — WIN 15 (Jorgensen 5); BON 5 (Peters 2). Turnovers — WIN 6; BON 15. Steals — WIN 10; BON 2. Blocks — WIN 2; BON 1. JV Game — 64-21 WINNER.

Winner vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary’s

The Warriors (3-2) then went on to fall 65-59 to Dell Rapids St. Mary’s at the Sacred Hoops Classic in Mitchell on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Winner got down by 20 points at one time late in the third quarter, but orchestrated a late run that was capped off with a three-pointer by Joren Bruun that pulled the game to within three points. Brady Fritz scored a team high 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Bruun chipped in 14, and grabbed three rebounds. Fred Whiting put up seven points and grabbed nine rebounds.

“It was a great environment and very fun to play in the Corn Palace,” Gardner said. “We struggled on offense early, but our defense kept us in the game. We got down 20 points late in the third quarter, and were able to cut it to 3 points with under a minute to play. We are proud of our guys for not giving up, but we also realize we can’t dig ourselves that big of hole.”

Box score

Dell Rapids St. Mary’s 65

WINNER 59

Non-Conference at Sacred Hoops Classic.

Dell Rapid St. Mary’s;17;17;19;12 — 65

Winner;9;13;22;15 — 59

DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY’S (5-1): Conner Libis 27, Weston Gereats 8, Ryan Eining 8, Colin Winberg 6, Max Herber 5, Noah Dennis 4, Cole Welbig 3, Sam Palmer 2, Connar Kangas 2. Totals 23-49 16-34 65

WINNER (3-2): Brady Fritz 29, Joren Bruun 14, Fred Whiting 7, Kameron Meiners 7, Phillip Jorgensen 2. Totals 17-55 20-26 59.

3-pt FG — WIN 5 (Fritz 1, Bruun 2, Meiners 2); DEL 3 (Libis, Dennis, Welbig 1). Fouls — WIN 22; DEL 20. Fouled out — WIN Jorgensen; DEL Gereats. Rebounds — WIN 39 (Fritz 11); DEL 25 (Gereats 7). Assists — WIN 10 (Meiners 4); DEL 7. Turnovers — WIN 16; DEL 9. Steals — WIN 5 (Jorgensen 2); DEL 8 (Libis 3). Blocks — WIN 2 (Fritz, Meiners 1).