Terry Jorgensen, 74

Terry Jorgensen passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.

Because his mother, Marian Jorgensen, passed away on May 17, 2020, a joint “Celebration of Life” funeral service will be held for them at First Christian Church in Winner, SD, at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.



Terry was born May 18, 1946 in Winner, SD to Fred Schwenkner and Marian (Applegate) Jorgensen. Fred passed away July 4, 1953.



Terry graduated Winner High School in 1964 and joined the US Navy in 1967. He married Donna (Kingsbury) Lucas and had their daughter Teresa (Jorgensen) Gross on Aug. 21, 1969.



After divorcing, he joined the Navy again and when discharged moved to Omaha, NE, where he worked for IBM.



He overcame his battle with alcohol, became a drug and alcohol counselor and moved to Baton Rouge, LA. He had a passion to help people with addictions by sharing his journey with others.



He married Diane Jorgensen in 1983 and moved to Oklahoma City, OK. On September 29, 1984, they welcomed their daughter Alexis (Jorgensen) Sprogis. In 1987 they moved to Charleston, SC. He loved South Carolina and called it home.



Even after two divorces, a liver transplant and other health conditions, Terry didn’t stop living. He continued his education and by the time he was 60, he had two degrees in business and accounting, including his Master’s in Business Administration. He was also a Certified Public Accountant.



Due to his failing health, he retired from his job at MSU. He moved to Taylors, SC to be near Alexis, her husband Brandon, and his granddaughters Bailey (11) and Avery (7).

He loved his family, and especially his mother, daughters, and grandchildren.



Besides his mother, Terry is preceded in death by his father Fred Schwenkner, his adoptive father Harry Jorgensen, and his grandparents.



He is survived by his daughter Teresa (Scott) Gross, daughter Alexis (Brandon) Sprogis, sister Nancy Jorgensen (Dennis Barnhardt), sister Mary Ann Schroeder, brother Tony (Jane) Jorgensen, and his grandkids Hannah, Ramsey and Harrison Gross; Bailey and Avery Sprogis (and baby Ezra due October 30).