Summer children’s production

The cast has been named for the children’s play which will be presented June 5 at the Winner Community Playhouse.
KiDsKiTs is being sponsored by the Winner Community Playhouse with Sarah Taggart as the director.
The performances will be at 3:30 and 7 p.m. The doors will open at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The cast includes Addi Heenan, Carissa Greathouse, Lexie Boerner, Elika Hamiel, Katie Burns, Grace Barens, Amanda Edwards, Avery Manke, Rogue Patmore, Carter Peppel, Evan Taggart, Riley Peppel, Peyton Jensen, Levi Heenan, Grace Brown, Aubrey Heenan, Amelia Boerner.
Backstage will be Paige Sachtjen, Chloe Taggart and Justin Hausmann.
Emily Moser and Shannon Rank will be working lights and sound.
Student directors are Leah Wiechelman and Andrew Taylor.