A summer children’s production will be presented June 5 at the Winner Community Playhouse at 3:30 and 7 p.m. KiDsKiTs is a series of short skits directed by Sarah Taggart. Pictured in front from left are Rogue Patmore, Lexie Boerner, Avery Manke, Peyton Jenson and Katie Burns. Second row from left are Ellika Hamiel, Aubrey Heenan, Levi Heenan and Carter Peppel. Third row from left are Grace Barnes, Carissa Greathouse, Evan Taggart, Shannon Rank and Addi Heenan. In back from left are Amelia Boerner, Paige Sachtjen, Amanda Edwards, Riley Peppel and Grace Brown. Not pictured is Chloe Taggart.

The cast has been named for the children’s play which will be presented June 5 at the Winner Community Playhouse.

KiDsKiTs is being sponsored by the Winner Community Playhouse with Sarah Taggart as the director.

The performances will be at 3:30 and 7 p.m. The doors will open at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The cast includes Addi Heenan, Carissa Greathouse, Lexie Boerner, Elika Hamiel, Katie Burns, Grace Barens, Amanda Edwards, Avery Manke, Rogue Patmore, Carter Peppel, Evan Taggart, Riley Peppel, Peyton Jensen, Levi Heenan, Grace Brown, Aubrey Heenan, Amelia Boerner.

Backstage will be Paige Sachtjen, Chloe Taggart and Justin Hausmann.

Emily Moser and Shannon Rank will be working lights and sound.

Student directors are Leah Wiechelman and Andrew Taylor.