Students receive academic honor

Submitted Photo

Brindy Bolander, center, a senior at Winner High School, received an academic excellence recognition in Pierre on April 24. Making the presentation are Gov. Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden.

Brindy Bolander of Winner High School and Morgan Gill of Colome High School were honored at the 33rd annual academic excellence recognition luncheon in Pierre on April 24.

Gov. Kristi Noem and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota honored students who were identified as the top one percent of their senior class.

Students designated as their high school’s honorees received a certificate, South Dakota pin and the opportunity to meet and have their picture taken with Gov. Noem.

“Look at challenges as opportunities. An opportunity to find out who you were meant to be,” Gov. Noem told the seniors. “When you hit a challenge, you become a problem solver.”

ASBSD president Lisa Snedeker noted the day was a celebration of the students and their achievements.

“Before you head out on your next adventure, we celebrate your hard work. Today, we celebrate your achievements,” Snedeker said.

The event was sponsored by A&B Business Solutions, School Administrators of South Dakota, South Dakota Board of Regents, South Dakota Education Association and Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield.