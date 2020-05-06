Seniors honored on May 16

Winner High School seniors will be honored on May 16 with a wave parade on Main Street.

The seniors will be lined up on Main Street and persons can drive through in their vehicles and congratulate the graduates.



The event will be held from 2-2:30 p.m. and the public is invited to drive through to see the seniors.



May 16 was to be the date of the Winner High School graduation but has been moved to June 13 due to COVID-19. Graduation is planned for the Winner Armory at 2 p.m.



If social distancing recommendations allow, the graduation ceremony will be at 2 p.m. June 13 in the Armory and will be broadcast on Winnerwarriorslive.