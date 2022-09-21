Paving begins on highway

Construction on Highway 44 will be progressing this week as Reede Construction began paving the new concrete on Sept. 20.

Two way traffic was maintained over the weekend but he state DOT asks drivers to be aware there are steel pins along the center of the road. These pins are used in the paving operation.

Starting on Sept. 19 there will be flaggers and pilot cars 24 hours a day until the roadway is open. This will take approximately a week to 10 days. During this time Jackson Street (road behind Runnings) will be closed to traffic.

Also on Sept. 19 the paving machines will be moved to the east end of the project preparing to pave the west bound lane and turning lane. The DOT anticipates 3-4 days to complete these lanes from the east end of the project to the tie-ins at Subway. During this time all businesses will be open, however the state DOT stresses the need for everyone to stay alert and drive carefully.

Access to homes and businesses will be as follows:

•Sale barn road on the north side will be closed. Those doing business with Elevate Seed should access from the county road to the north.

•Access will be in place to the home just west of Elevate Seed.

•Access to the Nazarene Church will be closed

•Access to El Tapito will be open and several businesses will use this approach temporarily—Nazarene Church, El Tapito, CHS warehouse, Golden West, SD DOT

•The access to the CHS, Golden West, DOT will be closed

•Weaver diesel shop east access will be closed

•Cherry St will be closed

•Access to residences, Super 8 and the diesel shop should all use Plum St for access

•The old Pizza Hut access will be closed

•Access to Family Dollar will be open but narrow, please use caution when entering, exiting

The DOT appreciates everyone along the project for their cooperation and patience.