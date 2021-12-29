Offices to close on New Year’s Eve

Government offices will be closed in Winner on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed all day on Dec. 31.

The Winner city office will be closed all day on New Year’s Eve.

All state offices in Winner will be closed New Year’s Eve.

BankWest will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve. Other financial institutions will be closing at various times.

First Fidelity Bank of Winner and Colome will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Wells Fargo will close at 4 pm. on Friday and Sentinel Federal Credit Union will close at noon on New Year’s Eve.

There will be no noon meal served at the Senior Citizens Center on Friday.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed on Dec. 31.

The Winner Advocate will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve.