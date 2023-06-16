Offices to close for holiday

Some government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

The Tripp County courthouse and library will be closed.

State and federal offices in Winner will be closed on June 19.

The Winner city office will be open.

The Winner Post Office will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

First Fidelity Banks of Winner and Colome will be closed as well as BankWest and Sentinel Federal Credit Union.

Winner senior citizens center will be open on Monday and will serve a noon meal.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed on June 19.