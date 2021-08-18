Linkyn Petersek tie down roping

Submitted Photo

Linkyn Petersek, Colome, placed 8th in tie down roping at the high school national finals in Lincoln, Neb. He received a buckle and a scholarship for placing 8th. There were 172 tie down ropers. Petersek placed 5th in the short go and finished 8th in the world.

Petersek also competed in steer wrestling and reined cow horse competition.

The national rodeo featured more than 1,650 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico.

The rodeo is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR world champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20—based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds to advance to Saturday’s final round.

World champions will be determined based on their three round combined times/scores.