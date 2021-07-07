Kinzer has grand slam home run

Colome Chaos notched four runs in the fifth inning to defeat Chamberlain 6-1 on July 1 in Colome.

The rally was led by a walk by Carter Brickman and a home run by Jackson Kinzer. This was Kinzer’s second home run of the season.

The Chaos had 11 hits. Ben Connot, Kinzer and Brickman had multiple hits.

Jake Luse was the winning pitcher. He pitched eight innings with Layton Thieman coming in for one inning of relief.

Colome Chaos is 6-5 in the Pony Hills League.

The next action for Colome is July 8 taking on the Kimball/White Lake Nationals.

The Plankinton Bankers come to Colome on July 11 for a 7 p.m. game.