Services for Joyce Hermsen, 95, of Norfolk, Neb., will be at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk, NE. The Rev. Allan Stetz O.S.B. officiated for the funeral Mass at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. Graveside services were Monday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Colome Cemetery. A luncheon followed at St. Isadore’s Catholic Church basement, in Colome.

Joyce died on Sept. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Services in Norfolk, NE. Brockhaus-Howser-Filmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce was born in Colome, S.D. on July 26, 1926, to Leon and Hilda (Stockman) Rehberg. She passed to eternity on Sept. 22, 2021, in Norfolk, NE.

Joyce graduated from Colome High School in 1943 and was married to Albert Hermsen Jr. the same year. Joyce and Al made their home in Winner, S.D. and had three children, Garry (deceased as an infant), Gayle (Sister Kevin) of Norfolk and Gregory of Seattle.

Joyce was known as a great cook and meticulous housekeeper. She and Al traveled extensively during their marriage, visiting several countries in Europe and Asia. Al died in 1997 and Joyce continued to live in Winner until 2014 when she moved to the Meadows senior living facility in Norfolk, NE. She enjoyed having Sister Kevin closer and Greg visited often from Seattle.

She is preceded in death by her husband Al; infant Garry; her parents; and her two sisters, Shirley Mitchell and Mary Olson. Joyce’s mother Hilda died while Joyce and her sisters were still small children. They were raised by their maternal aunt, Clara Dedlow and her husband Ed on a farm near Colome. Their cousin Earlean Dedlow was a special “big sister” to them.

She is survived by her daughter, Sister Kevin of Norfolk; her son, Greg of Seattle, WA; two granddaughters, Marissa Hermsen of Seattle and Monica (John) Wisniewski of Bellingham, WA; three great-grandsons, Elijah, Ashton, and Ezren Wisniewski.