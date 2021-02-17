Harold Cahoy, 90

Harold Cahoy, a resident of Sun Lakes, AZ since 1996,

passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 7, 2021.

Harold was born July 9, 1930 in Tripp County, South Dakota. On June 21, 1958, he married Joan Sheehan in LeMars, Iowa. He attended South Dakota State College and the University of South Dakota, and graduated from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska School of Medicine in 1958. He completed his medical internship in Lincoln, Neb., then a four-year general surgery residency in Cleveland, Ohio. He was board certified in general surgery and was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

During the Korean War, he served with the US Army command in Alaska.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife Joan and grandson Ryan McMullan.

He is survived by his daughter Ann Cahoy Okner (Marc) of Garner, NC, daughter Susan McMullan (Bob) of Lino Lakes, MN, son Patrick Cahoy (Laura) of Chandler, AZ, daughter Mary Lipinsky (Joe) of Sammamish, WA, and grandchildren Kyle, Ally,TJ and Maggie.

The family plans a private burial service at Queen of

Heaven Cemetery in Mesa, AZ.