Gregory teachers getting classroom kits

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

A group of Gregory teachers stopped at McDonald’s in Winner on Aug. 12 and

received a free classroom kit. Leonard Management, owner of McDonald’s

provided the kits to area teachers. On the left is Dustin DeSersa, manager of

the McDonald’s in Winner.

By Dan Bechtold/ Editor

School teachers do so much for students and soon they will going back to the classroom. To provide them with some supplies and thank them for all they do, Leonard Management, owner of McDonalds, presented classroom kits on Aug. 12. Inside the kit were a package of pencils, dry eraser markers, a ream of paper, hand sanitizer, box of tissue, permanent marker and a few other goodies. The event was held in Winner on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Teachers called in and were assigned times to receive their kits. Marla Snyder, director of marketing and community relations for Leonard Management, explained that Steve Leonard, the founder of the company, has two sisters.

Every time the family would get together he would hear them tell how much money they spent out of their own pocket for teacher supplies. “Steve thought the need to help teachers was especially needed his year,” said Snyder. Out of the 31 restaurants he owns, Leonard did 12 events where kits were handed out. There were 125 kits handed out in Winner to area schools. This not only included Winner but Colome, Gregory, Burke, Bonesteel/Fairfax and Todd County. Synder says the response from teachers has been overwhelming. “I have gotten more emails from teachers thanking us. The teachers said all the items in the kit will be put to good use.”In addition to school supply kits, teachers had a chance to sign up for prizes and enjoy some refreshments.In all, Leonard Management is doing more than $20,000 in school supplies to teachers in South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.

Leonard Management purchased the Dakota McDonald store right after the first of the year.