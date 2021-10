Ryder Halligan led the Winner boys golf team at the pre-regional held Sept. 20 in Pierre.

The Winner golfer placed fifth with a 79. Halligan was followed by Karson Keiser who took seventh shooting an 82.

Landon Calhoon placed 10th and Maxton Brozik, 11th.

Carter Craven placed 18th.

As a team, Winner took second with an 334. First place went to Parkston with a 329.

The Region 3A golf meet was held Monday, Sept. 27 in Pierre.