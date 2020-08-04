Gerald Dennis Earll, 78 of Valentine, Neb., passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug.1 with his wife Carol and daughter Nichole by his side. He was born April 30th, 1942 at Carter, SD to Orval and Mary (Toman) Earll. He attended various country schools and graduated from Winner High School in 1960.

He worked at Crossroads Supermarket until April 1964. He then joined the National Guards in Winner, S.D. until December of 1970. On Feb. 27, 1965, he married Carol Heying. They were blessed with 3 children, Bob, Denny and Nichole. In 1968 they moved to Valentine, NE where he managed the Ideal Market until April, 1984 when they bought the Frosty Drive In.

During this time, he was active in the Valentine Volunteer Fire Department, the Jaycees and National Guard.

He also had a local band called “The Venturas” where they played in the Nebraska/South Dakota areas. His favorite pastimes where camping, fishing, hunting and ATV trail riding with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Roger and his bother Gene. He is survived by his wife Carol, sons Bob (Marci Garland) of Grand Island, Denny (Letta Rowse) of O’Neill and daughter Nichole (Tadd Buechle) of Valentine; eight grandchildren, Alex (specialfriend Gabby) of New Zealand, Katie (Kent Niss) of Pawnee City, NE, Kylee (Keith Baughman) of Blair, NE, Amanda (Colton Hunzeker) of Bremerton, WA, Mitchell Bromwich (fiancé Diane Montoya) of Garland, NE, Jordan (Shandie Reiser) Buechle of Valentine, Shelbie Buechle of Valentine and Stephanie Buechle of Valentine; sister, Linda (Wally Eklund) of Gregory, S.D.; sister-in law Leatha Earll of Soldotna, AK; four Great Grandchildren, Kendrix and Kohen Baughman, Heston Buechle and Eleanor Niss.

The rosary will be held on Aug, 4th and the memorial service was held Wednesday Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. both at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine.

Memorials can be sent to Carol Earll at 729 N. Hall St., Valentine NE 69201. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.