Evelyn Hofer, 87

Funeral services for Evelyn Hofer were held Jan. 20 at the Trinity Community Church in Bridgewater. Burial was in the Bridgewater city cemetery.

Evelyn Jeanette (Hossle) Hofer (87) was born in Winner, SD, to J. Vernon and Jeanette M. (Broline) Hossle on May 25, 1932. She grew up on a farm near Hamill, SD. Evelyn attended country grade school in Tripp County (riding her pony, Trixie).

When her area school was closed, she went to live with her Hossle grandparents in order to attend school in Lyman County. She graduated from Winner High School while staying with her grandmother Broline and also attended SDSU one year.

Evelyn married Calvin D. Hofer on Sept. 16, 1951, at Winner, SD. Evelyn and Calvin lived on their Century farm near Bridgewater where they raised their two children. Evelyn worked at the Bridgewater Post Office for over 20 years, 12 of them as postmaster. Evelyn and Calvin moved into town in 1996.

Evelyn was gifted in a many ways. She was a self-taught architect and gifted carpenter, designing and building their two homes and the church. She was creative (sewing, crafting, painting, quilt- ing) and showed hospitality. She was active in her church (Trinity Orthodox Presbyterian/Trinity Community) and in her community in various roles.

A unique achievement was her experience as one of ten finalists in the Mrs. South Dakota Pageant 1968 where she won an award for her original recipe.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents with whom she spent many years, her parents, and her husband of over 66 years, Calvin.

She is survived by her son Robin Hofer of Bridgewater; daughter Trudi (Dave) Nelson of Sioux Falls; grandchildren: Dusti (Aaron) Jones of San Antonio, TX, Kyle (Kathryn) Nelson of Lincoln, NE, and Kensi (Patrick) Proehl of Owatonna, MN; six great-grandchildren; brother Everett (Carol Jo) Hossle of Hamill, SD; and friends and family.