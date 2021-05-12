Editor’s note:

Three Winner 5th graders read

their DARE essays at the DARE graduation

on May 3. The three reading essays were

Evan Bice, Reese Halligan and Langston

Dutt. The following are the essays.

By Langston Dutt

Hi, today I’m going to talk about what I learned in D.A.R.E. in the past few weeks. D.A.R.E. means Drugs Alcohol Resistance Education. So let’s get straight into this.

The first thing I learned was what cigarettes and alcohol can do to your body. The alcohol can change your moods like if you’re happy, sad, or angry. Then it can also trick your eyes like they see stuff normally but it moves so you can’t tell if you’re driving in the right lane. 75,000 people each year die of alcohol related deaths. The cigarettes are bad so if you smoke, this will probably be you. The cigarettes can do different stuff to you like your lungs will be clack, you will smell bad, and it may cause cancer.

Next, we talked about risk and consequences. Risk means taking a chance, and consequence means a result of something you choose. Like if your mom says be home at 3:00 pm when you went to the park with your friends but you got home at 3:30, there’s a risk you may or may not get trouble. If you do that’s a consequence and you might get grounded.

Then, we talked about pressure and peer pressure. Pressure means a force or influence that acts you to do something. Peer pressure means when people around your age try to get you to do something. I did experience peer pressure before when I was at the pool in Winner, South Dakota. I got peer pressure when people around my age wanted me to do a front flip on the high dive! I was scared but I said why not and I did it. It didn’t end well because I ended up hurting my back really really bad.

I learned a lot in D.A.R.E. like not smoking because I don’t wan bad lungs and I don’t want nicotine inside of me. Also, I won’t drink because I don’t ever want to get in a car crash that damages something in my body. Vaping I will never do because I don’t want metal in my lungs or body. I will use what I learned in D.A.R.E. to make responsible choices. To help someone out like people who are homeless, and need help with an addition. I will always clean my room and do chores that parents want me to do because I love them. Well, this is all I learned in D.A.R.E. and hope you make good choices like I chose to do.

By Evan Bice

What do you think D.A.R.E. is? If you don’t know I am going to tell you about it. D.A.R.E. is very important for many reasons. It gives you real life situations and teaches you about how to stay away from drugs as a kid. A lot of people are starting to peer pressure kids to smoke, vape, do drugs, and drink. I am going to tell you how to stay away from them, walk away, or say no when people ask you to even your friends! DARE means; D means define, A means assess, R means respond, E means evaluate. Now I am going to give you a real life situation and I’ll help you make a choice your friend has a beer he ask if you want a drink you say no right correct you made a great choice I hope you keep reading and keep on learning about DARE!

I am going to tell you what I learned in DARE. I learned how to keep calm in tough situations. I learned how you have to say no in peer pressure situations. Officer Blare teach us how to stay healthy and keep our bodies healthy. Officer Blare also taught us the five W’s of who, what, when, where, why. I am going to give you a situation that you can use the five W’s. Landon was walking home from the park for supper. He runs into a bully named Adam. Adam says, “Landon is a loser and sucks at sports.” Now I am going to use the five W’s Who: Landon, What: getting called mean things, When: on his way home, Where: the park, Why: because Adam thinks Landon is bad at sports.

I am going to tell you how I use the DARE decision-making model. My sister shoved and called me names this is going to be my situation D-define my sister pushed me and shoved me and called me names. A-assess my choices are to not tell on her and get hurt or tell on her and not get hurt. R-respond I am going to tell on her because it didn’t make me feel good and it hurt my feelings. E-evaluate I think I made a great choice because I no longer will get hurt. Now she doesn’t fight me and is nice to me.

I am now going to tell you how I will use DARE in the future. I will use it to stay away from drugs, smoking, vaping, and drinking. I will use it to teach younger kids to stay away from drugs because they will mess up your life. I will be a good adult and never do those types of things. In a tough situations, I’ll remember what Office Blare said.

I am very happy that we had DARE this year. I am very thankful for Officer Blare for teaching us. I will use DARE for the rest of my life in tough situations. DARE is a very good educational thing in school for young kids to stay away from drugs, smoking, vaping, and drinking. DARE is a great thing and I really had a great time with him here teaching us and taking out time of his day for him to come to school and teach my grade.

By Reece Halligan

DARE is so fun! You also learn way more than we will. You will learn an enormous amount of things about drugs. But that’s not all learn about. You also learn about stress, bullying, and peer pressure. I learned a lot and I’m going to tell you will too.

When I was in DARE I learned so many things. I know that cigarettes contain nicotine. Did you know that there are 200 harmful chemicals known in cigarettes, chewing tobacco also contains nicotine. It also contains fiberglass. I learned a bunch in DARE those just a few of the insane things.

The DARE decision making model stand for define, assess, respond, and evaluate. When you define you find the problem, challenge, or opportunity. When you assess you find your choices. When you respond you make your choice. When you evaluate your review your decision was a good choice. I will use the DARE decision making model when I’m offered drugs, when me or someone else is getting bullied, or if someone else or I is in danger. I also use it when my brother and I get in a fight.

I plan to use what I learned when I’m under stress or peer pressure. I am a very stressful person. I get stressed a lot, more than I should. I’m also under peer pressure quite a bit. I plan to use what I have learned to help me with stress and peer pressure. I plan to take a deep breath and slow down sometimes. I plan to use what I learned in DARE a lot in the future.

Now you know that DARE is not only fun but interesting. I hope you learned a lot because I did. I plan to think of what I learned in DARE a lot.