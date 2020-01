By Colton Hall

Staff Writer

In what was a close game that saw multiple lead changes, the Colome Cowgirls basketball team fell 41-36 at home to Great Plains Conference opponent Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Monday, Jan. 20.

