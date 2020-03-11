S.D. can test 900 for coronavirus

South Dakota health officials say the state has the ability to test about 900 people for the coronavirus.

To date, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in South Dakota. The Department of Health says it tested five people so far and all were negative.

Department spokesman Derrick Haskins said the state has about 1,900 tests for the virus but an individual would need to undergo a minimum of two of the tests, including an oral and a nasal swab, which means the the state can test about 900 people.

