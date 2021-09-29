Concrete work to start this week

The Winner office of the South Dakota Department of Transportation reported Monday afternoon that weather permitting paving will start from 7th to North County Road on the highway reconstruction project.

The paving will take place from Wednesday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. This will be on the south side of the highway project. Persons are asked to drive very slow through this area. The paving will have to cure for a while before persons are allowed to drive on it.

Work is also progressing to place new underground utilities.

Tentative plans call for phase I of the highway project to be finished in mid November.

The DOT asks the public for their continued patience as the highway upgrade continues.