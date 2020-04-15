Colome School to remain closed till end of term

There will be no in persons classes in Colome Consolidated School District for the rest of the school year.



This is being done across the state to slow the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered the closing of all schools for the rest of the school year.



According to Colome Supt. Ryan Orrock, the last day of school for this year will be May 7. This is contingent on approval of the Colome School Board at its Monday, April 13 meeting.

The Monday meeting of the school board was held on line and not in person at the school.



Orrock said the school board will look at a graduation date possibly at the football field or at a later date.



With no school the Colome district has a grab and go lunch program. This includes sack lunches and some hot dishes. The program is run Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meals are picked up in the lunchroom.



Oorock says the learning with students and staff is going well. The students get their packets on Thursdays. “There has been good collaboration with students and staff to get through this process,” said Orrock.



Assignments are picked up and handed in outside the gym on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.