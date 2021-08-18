Civil war veteran receive headstone

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

A gun salute was given by the Winner American Legion and VFW at a memorial ceremony for Civil War veteran Solomon Thomas. The ceremony was at the Winner Cemetery on Aug. 14.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Family members of a Civil War veteran came to the Winner Cemetery on a hot Saturday afternoon to dedicate a headstone in honor of Solomon Thomas.

Thomas served in the Civil War and is buried in Winner. But he never had a headstone.

Thomas served in Company D, 32nd Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry.

It was through the work of many that the veteran received a government issue headstone for his service in 1864 and 1865.

Seven great, great grandchildren of Solomon Thomas were at the ceremony Saturday. They were touched by the local support for their relative. There was a local honor guard from the Winner VFW and the Winner American Legion.

“We were truly honored and grateful to have the honor guard plus the gun salute and the presentation of a U.S. flag,” said Alan Hintermeister, Edina, Minn., great, great grandson.

Other family members who attended were: Betty Engebretson, Slayton, Minn., a sister of Alan; Phil Hintermeiser (brother of Alan) and is wife, Janet, Albert Lee, Minn,; Joan Widboom, Slayton, Minn., a sister of Alan; Paula Schaeffer, Hanska, Minn., Lisa Kremer, Iona, Minn and Caren Voss, Avoca, Minn., all second cousins.

At the ceremony, Alan read the obituary of Solomon Thomas which was published in the Carter News in 1916.

Alan says he appreciated the work of Tripp County Veterans Service Officers Terry Cousins and Milton Douglas for their work in getting required records in order to receive the headstone.

Alan also added that he appreciated Bob Benson for his excellent work of installing the headstone.