The Winner community blood drive will be held Sept. 19-20 at the Winner city office.

This blood drive is sponsored by Community Connections.

The blood drive on Sept. 19 will be from 12:15 to 5:50 p.m. The blood drive on Sept. 20 will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LifeServe is the organization that collects the blood.