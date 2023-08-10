Author has ties to Winner

Kim Kinney, granddaughter of Clarence and Anna Talbott (homesteaders of Winner), is the renowned author behind the inspirational bestseller, Living for His Glory: Strengthen your Faith as you Find Hope and Purpose in Life’s Seemingly Insurmountable Challenges.

Her aunt and uncle were Marvin and Betty Talbott of Winner.

Her mother was Marian Talbott Schumacher, brother of Marvin Talbott, who was a long time judge in Winner.

Kim’s father, Arthur, was a lawyer and for a short time he was in law practice in downtown Winner with Marvin and Clarence.

Kim was born in Yankton and went to Valparaiso University for her undergrad and University of Wisconsin-Madison for grad school.

Currently, she lives in the Charlotte area of North Carolina, where she has lived for 39 years.

Kim says her passion is making the Bible come alive in creative and engaging ways. Fifteen years ago, she founded an international online ministry for young adults and professionals.

She has taken her writing to a different platform with a three-book series: The Glory Series. Her debut book, Living for His Glory, immediately became a bestseller and has since earned six awards. The second book in the series will be released later this year.

Kim’s unwavering zeal to uplift others for the glory of God is evident in her role as a sought-after speaker and respected author. She gives all glory to God for the book’s success and impact.

In this soul-stirring work, Kim weaves winsome personal stories, spiritual insights, humor, and biblical wisdom into a tapestry of hope, encouragement, and purpose. Her genuine vulnerability and authenticity have struck a chord with readers to not settle for a life of mediocrity by living for the “little g” glories of self.

Living for His Glory shows us how to live for the “capital G” Glory of God—the Glory that has the power to transform our lives into lives of victory, peace, and joy. Filled with inspiration on every page, you’ll find the hope you long for.

Kim says she will always have a great fondness for Winner. “There are so many wonderful memories,” she said.

Connect with Kim at https://kimskinneybooks.wixsite.com/glory, or email: @kimskinneybooks@gmail.com.

Her book can be found on Amazon.