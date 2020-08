Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Justin Zeigler, Winner and Erin Early, Brookings were the winners of the 28th

annual Ron Waller Memorial member-guest golf tournament on Sunday. Pictured

Brenda Klein, Zeigler and Stephanie Waller. Not pictured is Early.

Justin Zeigler and Erin Early were the overall winners of the Ron Waller memorial member-guest golf tournament at Winner Country Club this weekend.

For the rest of this story please pick up your copy of the Winner Advocate! Call (605) 842-1481, email winneradvocate@hotmail.com!