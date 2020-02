Wrestlers win Big Dakota

Submitted Photo

Winner Area wrestling team won the Big Dakota Championship Saturday in Ft. Pierre. The Warriors had five champions seated in front from left Riley Orel, Kaden Keiser, Sam Kruger, Trevor Peters and Jack Kruger.

Winner Area wrestling team recorded two pins and a technical fall to get past Chamberlain 33-30 in dual action on Feb. 4.

Winner’s Kaden Keiser pinned Chamberlain’s Trey Neilan in 2:21 at 126 pounds.

Preston Norrid at 220 had the fast pin in 24 seconds over Ruger Forester.

Trevor Peters, 160, won by technical fall over Noah Hutmacher, 19-4.

Maxton Brozik added a 12-0 major decision over Devyn Anderson at 106.

In junior varsity action, Chamberlain won 18-9.

Winner Area 33-Chamberlain 30

106—Maxton Brozik, W, dec. Devyn Anderson, 12-0

113—Kevin Keiser, W, dec. Quinn Long, 5-4

120—Dominic Sanatiago, C, pinned Jude Sargent, 2:23

126—Kaden Keiser, W, pinned Trey Neilan, 2:21

132—Gabe Skustad, C, pinned Kamryn Meek, 1:26

138—Riley Orel, W, dec. Garret Ristau, 7-0

145—Cody Skustad, C dec. Jack Kruger, 5-2

152—Swade Reis, C. dec. Adam Bohnet, 7-1

160—Trevor Peters, W, dec. over Noah Hutmacher, 19-4

170—Sam Kruger, W, won by forfeit

182—Jasiah Thompson, C. dec. Owen Duffy, 7-2

195—Gunner Ristau, C, dec. Charley Pravecek, 3-1

220—Preston Norrid, W, pinned Ruger Forester, :24

285—Nash Hutmacher, C, won by forfeit